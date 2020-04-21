EA Sports is one of the most well-known video game companies in the entire world thanks to their yearly sports titles. One of their most popular games is the Madden series which always gets football fans riled up. Every single year, gamers anticipate the unveiling of which player will grace the cover. Over the years, there has been the "Madden curse" which typically leads to misfortune for those who end up on the cover. The most recent victim was Antonio Brown who was on the cover of Madden 19. Patrick Mahomes was the face of Madden 20 and still won the Super Bowl so the curse isn't an exact science.

Today, during a Q&A session on the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account, Lamar Jackson revealed that he would be the face of the next iteration, Madden 21. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider he is the reigning MVP and had a dominant season in 2019.

Jackson was questioned about the Madden curse and whether or not he is worried about it. As he explains, it worked out fine for Patrick Mahomes so he's not thinking about it too much. Not to mention, being on the cover of Madden has always been a dream of his.

Overall, EA Sports couldn't have picked a better player.