Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and over the past year, he has been trying to get paid as such. With Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson getting massive deals, Jackson has been sitting back and hoping for the same. Unfortunately, contract talks were not going anywhere and earlier this week, Jackson put a deadline of today on getting a deal done.

In the end, neither side was able to come to a compromise. This led to a statement from the Baltimore Ravens, who stated that they will be negotiating Jackson's deal in 2023 although for now, they are happy to have Jackson on the roster.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson will make $23 million this year. As for next season, there is a very good chance he will get with the franchise tag, which means he is at the mercy of the Ravens franchise. It is not the best situation for the quarterback, especially since his playing style can lead to injuries. He is taking a huge risk by playing this season, and now, it remains to be seen if he will ever get the contract he so desires.

