Lamar Jackson has been a frontrunner for the MVP trophy in the NFL this season thanks to his incredible statistics. There isn't a single quarterback who can play the game like Jackson which is just further proof of how good he is. Last night, Jackson had a huge opportunity to write himself into the history books as he needed just 23 rushing yards to beat Michael Vick's single-season QB rush record. Jackson ended up breaking the record with ease and fans were incredibly excited about the accomplishment.

After the game, Jackson and his running back Mark Ingram gave a hilarious post-game interview about the whole thing. Ingram has been Jackson's hypeman this season and whenever there is a press conference involving the QB, Ingram is right there to give him a hearty intro. During this post-game interview, it was Ingram who began asking the questions.

Jackson seems to be pretty excited about breaking Vick's record although he knows there is plenty left to do this season. The Ravens have secured the number one seed in the AFC North and will be looking to go deep in the playoffs once the postseason officially begins in a few weeks from now. His squad are favorites to win it all and if he continues to play like this, there is no reason to believe they won't win it all.