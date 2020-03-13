With over three million followers (and growing) on Instagram alone, Lala Milan is an "internet famous" success story. She began her career creating her own funny skits and clips online, and after building a worldwide following, she grabbed the attention of brands. Lala wanted to be taken more seriously as an actress and finally, she nabbed a role on BET's Boomerang which is now in its second season.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

The multi-talented entertainer is open to trying new avenues in the industry in order to continue building her brand, but Nick Cannon advised her not to go the rapping route. Lala was a guest on Power 106's Nick Cannon Mornings where the Wild 'n Out mogul told Lala to steer clear of the music game. He said he was giving her the advice from experience, and that's when she let him know that he can't rap.

"You still trying," she said. Nick made it clear that he doesn't put out albums anymore and he's not rapping. "I got a whole lotta talents," Nick said. "Rapping is just one of the things that I used to do... People like to joke, but I got really rich off of rap." Lala wasn't having it. "No, it's not," she said jokingly. "Nick, listen [that was] back then. Just stop. Collect the residuals and keep it pushin'. My God." Watch Lala Milan on Nick Cannon Mornings below.