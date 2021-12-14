Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and movie producer Randall Emmett were set to wed in April of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their plans were cancelled. A little over a year later, the two split after photos of the reality star’s fiancé hanging out with other women while in Nashville surfaced.

“The second that I felt unsafe – I said this in therapy – I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f*ck out,” the mother of one said after the news came out back in October. Now, it seems that she’s in a good enough place to poke fun at her sex life with her ex in front of her nearly two million followers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care,” she captioned a selfie of her holding up a sex toy. “I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to help celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” she added, followed by a smirking emoji and instructions on how to enter the giveaway.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the shade Lala was putting down. “LMAOOO u so wrong for this one Lala! I’m crying,” one user wrote. “Gurrrrl you did not have to drag him like that but lmfao I’m so glad you did,” she added.

In the weeks following the breakup from her baby daddy, Kent has been candid about her decision to walk away from a situation that was no longer serving her on her podcast, Give Them Lala. “Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” she shared, admitting that she had been oblivious to some of Emmett’s unfortunate behaviours.





For those that want all the details on the drama, the 31-year-old revealed that she’ll be diving into deeper detail on the upcoming season nine reunion of Vanderpump Rules. “Certain things can be discussed,” she revealed. “There are certain things that go a little deeper.”

As reported by Page Six, Kent has moved herself out of Emmett’s Bel Air mansion, and gotten a place of her own.

