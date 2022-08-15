LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian's friendship has existed for quite some time now. The two have often referred to each other as best friends, and take pride in broadcasting their bond on social media-- LaLa's recent Instagram post is proof of that.

The Howard University Alumna shared a thirst trap with her 13.4 million followers and it has gotten plenty of traction. As she stood on the beach at night, the mother of one wore a golden bikini set. Her long, blonde tresses fell down her back as she posed for the camera-- which was being operated by Kim.

LaLa's caption revealed that her bestie was to blame for snapping the stunning pictures. Amazed by her friend's beauty, Kim commented on the carousel, writing, "[fire emojis] beach at nite time OMG u look stunning.] The post has garnered over 300,000 likes and a plethora of compliments from people in the industry.

Kim's sister, Khloe, couldn't contain herself and commented, "Woooowwwwwwwww." Tracy Romulus, one of Kim's closest confidants, sent praises, writing, "Kim always knows the angles [heart eye emoji]." LaLa's son, Kiyan, also chimed in and hyped her up, adding, "nah this da one [heart emojis]."

Aside from photographs, LaLa and Kim's bond has remained strong through each of their individual hardships. During an interview with Life & Style in December of 2018, LaLa stated, "She’s an amazing friend. She offers great advice... We’re always that to each other and I think you’re always gonna be that to your friends, you’re always gonna offer support. … We’re friends. We’re always there for each other no matter what."