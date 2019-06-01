Power may be over, but that doesn't mean that Lala Anthony hasn't lined up her next acting role. For five years Power fans have come to associate Anthony with her role as Lakeisha Grant, but soon they'll see her on the once-again revamped series Beverly Hills, 90210. The original hit series of the show ran from 1990 to 2000, and now television executives are hoping that they'll make history by bringing back former cast members. Actor Brian Austin Green played the part of David Silver, the annoying little brother with dreams of making it big in the music industry. Anthony is said to play Green's wife, an internationally famous hip hop and pop artist.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Anthony's character is the breadwinner of the household and while she's spending time jet-setting, her husband is at home taking care of their three children. Original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are all set to return as the matured, adult versions of their signature characters. Of course, the only person missing is "Dylan McKay," played by Luke Perry who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

Anthony shared her enthusiasm about the show by uploading a photo on Instagram and writing, "90210 IS BACK!! I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210‼️It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green👰🏽🤵🏼Let’s gooooo!!