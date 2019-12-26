It is no secret that LaLa and Carmelo Anthony have had their ups and downs in recent years. The couple became center of the public chatter after allegations of infidelity, divorce and split-ups surfaced the web. And social media made sure to follow closely as the series of events unfolded to stay tuned with the gossip, but also often crack a few jokes about the celebrity couples. Yet, despite the on-and-off state of their relationship, the two always ensure to be good parents to their shared son, Kiyan. Most recently, we reported on LaLa face-timing her son during his father's game.

As we are in the thick of holidays, the family has gotten back together and shared an incredibly adorable photo of their shared moment. The picture initially shared on LaLa's Instagram, shows LaLa, Carmelo and their son Kiyan. To make things even cuter, the family is all wearing matching pyjamas. The image was accompanied by the following caption: "Two grateful hearts = one happy kid ❤️🎄🎁❤️🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎁🎄❤️sending love to whoever needs it today. Thinking of you & praying for you 🙏🏽❤️🎁" And since it was posted, the photo was liked by over half a million people and many comments of love and support were dropped by fans and celebrities alike. Tis' the season to be jolly and together, indeed.