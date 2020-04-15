Quarantine is bringing people together, apparently, including estranged spouses. LaLa and Carmelo Anthony have surely had their ups and downs as a couple in the public eye but it appears that they're together again in quarantine. In a recent interview, LaLa Anthony told Access Hollywood Daily that she and her family quickly left from the East Coast to Los Angeles after the coronavirus pandemic including Melo.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"I’m on the West Coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son, obviously, is here. I was in New York, and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York," she said. "I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan -- and we came out west to do this quarantine together. Melo -- he’s here somewhere."

Though the two were spotted together on Christmas, there was no confirmation that they are back together, nor did she necessarily confirm that in this interview. At the end of the day, for both Melo and Lala, it's all about their son.

"It has actually been smooth sailing," she said. "And to see my son so happy, even in the midst of what’s going on in the world; to me is what’s important and what matters to me. I feel really great about that.”

Check out La La's interview below.