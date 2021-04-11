Lakeyah Taps Yung Bleu For "Perfect"

Quality Control is a driving force behind some of the most successful women in rap right now. The City Girls are dominating but Lakeyah is serving up bars in her own right. A former slam poet-turned-rapper, her QC debut, Time's Up put everyone on notice that she's a force set to dominate the game.

This week, she pulled up with his latest body of work, In Due Time. Laced with 12 songs in total, the Midwest rapper links up with Yung Bleu for a highlight off of the project titled, "Perfect." Lakeyah switches in and out of flows over the dreamy production as she details a ride-or-die relationship before Yung Bleu provides the male perspective in the situation.

Check out her record below & peep "Rise & Grind... With Lakeyah."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm drivin' her crazy in this Hellcat

I sprayed on Versace, know you smell that

I love when she suckin', pull her hair back

I pull out my hammer, I'ma nail that

