mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lakeyah Locks In With Tyga & OG Parker For "In Person"

Aron A.
September 26, 2021 16:27
308 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

In Person
Lakeyah & DJ Drama Feat. Tyga & OG Parker

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of Lakeyah's Gangsta Grillz mixtape.


From slam poet to the next-up from the Quality Control roster, Lakeyah has proven to have both the appeal and the bars to become a star in her own right. This year, specifically, she's been putting things in motion. The release of In Due Time at the top of the year had fans incredibly excited for her next moves, especially as she flexed her penmanship and her pop sensibilities, as well.

This week, she returned with her very own Gangsta Grillz mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. Though she handled the majority of the tracklist on her own, she does enlist the help of Tyga and OG Parker for "In Person." The infectious banger has the potential the dominate strip clubs everywhere as it leans closer towards Tyga's signature sound, thanks to OG Parker.

Check out the highlight off of My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) below.

Quotable Lyrics
Bad bitch, a dime, got a quarter on my neck
He drop me off in the back, I pulled off in the 'Vette 
Excuse the French but I only speak in flex
Made your nigga fly me out
And give me neck on the jet

Lakeyah
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  308
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lakeyah DJ Drama Tyga OG Parker
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lakeyah Locks In With Tyga & OG Parker For "In Person"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject