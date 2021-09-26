Lakeyah Locks In With Tyga & OG Parker For "In Person"

From slam poet to the next-up from the Quality Control roster, Lakeyah has proven to have both the appeal and the bars to become a star in her own right. This year, specifically, she's been putting things in motion. The release of In Due Time at the top of the year had fans incredibly excited for her next moves, especially as she flexed her penmanship and her pop sensibilities, as well.

This week, she returned with her very own Gangsta Grillz mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. Though she handled the majority of the tracklist on her own, she does enlist the help of Tyga and OG Parker for "In Person." The infectious banger has the potential the dominate strip clubs everywhere as it leans closer towards Tyga's signature sound, thanks to OG Parker.

Check out the highlight off of My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch, a dime, got a quarter on my neck

He drop me off in the back, I pulled off in the 'Vette

Excuse the French but I only speak in flex

Made your nigga fly me out

And give me neck on the jet

