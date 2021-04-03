Lakeyah Isn't Taking Any Disrespect On "Easy"

On “Easy,” Lakeyah breaks down how she sets the example for other women in the industry through her success. It took the Milwaukee artist a lot of hard work to get to where she is today, and becoming a recording artist came at the expense of dropping out of the Art Institute of Atlanta and quitting jobs like McDonald’s and Target. It was all worth it, though, because now she can talk over everyone who didn’t believe in her. “Well, tell that bitch to shut her mouth if she ain't poppin' shit / Bitch, I want the Dolce & Gabbana, I don't politic,” she raps.

Lakeyah calls being signed to Quality Control her biggest accomplishment, and her 2020 label debut Time’s Up featured standout tracks like “Female Goat” with City Girls and “Big FlexHer” with 42 Dugg. Her next tape, In Due Time, is sure to be a hit, and according to a recent interview with HNHH, it's not too far away. “Another tape, more videos,” Lakeyah said when asked about what’s up next. “I just hope to show my face more, too. I know we are in a pandemic but like, [I want to] be outside more. I really just been working. Like studio time, phone interviews have been my thing right now.”

Listen to Lakeyah’s new single and watch the accompanying music video below, and be sure to listen to In Due Time when it drops on April 9th.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, put that shit on, now all these bitches clockin' me

I can't stay away from Wafi, so they watchin' me

Bitch say she ain't a fan, but she gotta be

I just clicked her page, I don't know her, but she follow me