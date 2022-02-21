Lakeyah Doesn't Hold Back On Her "Keymix" Of Gunna's "Pushin P"

In celebration of Keymix Monday, Quality Control's Lakeyah has delivered a new remix, this time throwing down some heat on Gunna's and Young Thug's hit track, "pushin P," while looking gorgeous in the accompanying music video, which can be found on both her YouTube and Instagram pages.

"SHE NEVER MISS TF," one fan wrote upon watching the rap star's new remix. "WHEN SHE RAPS SHE GIVES ME CHILLS." Others added, "'Breaking the bank then breaking his heart' [fire emoji] LAKEYAH YOU SNAPPED!!!" and "Get it Lakeyah, I'm loving the alliterations! Lyricist!!!"





Other Keymixes to arrive from the 20-year-old Wisconsin native lately include Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" and Summer Walker's "Bitter" featuring Cardi B.

Last December, we spoke with Lakeyah about everything from working with Tee Grizzley and being slept-on in her hometown to signing to QC for our On the Come Up series – read more about that here, and let us know how you feel about Lakeyah's "pushin P" Keymix in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n*ggas think they pushin P until they f*ck with Key

Prada profits, flying private with this p*ssy P

Propper preparation, I'm performing perfectly

Gunna got these petty ass n*ggas think they pushin P