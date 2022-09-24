Lakeyah Delivers "No Pressure Part 2" EP Ft. Latto, Flo Milli, Lucky Daye & More

Quality Control Music's rising star Lakeyah is back to flex her talents on a new EP. It seems that the Milkwaukee-bred rapper has been putting in work as this project, No Pressure Part 2, arrives on the heels of the first installment of the same name. The previous effort was shared back in June, and it has been suggested that QCM & Co. are gearing up for a full-length from their "Female Goat."

“No Pressure Part 2 is a natural follow-up to part one. While I was creating this EP, I wanted it to be a reminder of my lyrical ability and versatility," Lakeyah said of her project. "I have songs for the girls, the culture I represent, and a song just in time for cuffing season!”

The 2021 Freshman Class spitter mixes things up on this EP, as her boastful bars can be found throughout; however, she toys with R&B production stylings that shed another light on how she approaches her flows. Features on the record include Flo Milli, Gloss Up, Lucky Daye, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, Latto, and Layton Greene.

Stream No Pressure Part 2 and let us know what you think of Lakeyah's latest.

Tracklist

1. Maneuver feat. Flo Milli

2. Real Bitch feat. Gloss Up

3. Worth the Wait feat. Lucky Daye

4. Giannis feat. Icewear Vezzo & Peezy

5. Record Straight

6. Mind Yo Business feat. Latto

7. Brand New feat. Layton Green

8. I Look Good

9. Pop Dat

10. No Hook