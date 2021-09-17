mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lakeyah & Tee Grizzley Snap On "313-414"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 11:10
313-414
Lakeyah Feat. Tee Grizzley & DJ Drama

Lakeyah and Tee Grizzley take it from Milwaulkee to Detroit on their new DJ Drama assisted duet "313-414."


Quality Control's Lakeyah has come through with some new music, teaming up with Tee Grizzley and DJ Drama for "313-414." The track is exactly what you might expect given the talent involved, and that's far from a negative. The moment the Reuel-laced piano beat hits, DJ Drama promises a voyage from "Milwaulkee to the D," though Lakeyah and Grizzley's stylistic chemistry seems to go beyond regionalism. 

Lyrically, both parties are sitting comfortably in "talk your shit" territory, as Lakeyah pledges to spend "100k on ice for the hell of it." Tagging in effortlessly, Grizzley warns those looking to test him that he's got "n***as that been killing since the '90s right here by me." From there, the pair continue letting fly aggressive rhymes, all while DJ Drama keeps the hype rolling like only he can.

Check out "313-414" now, and sound off if you want to see some more music from Lakeyah.

Quotable Lyrics

You can do anything in life 'cept for try me
I got ni**as that been killing since the '90s right here by me
See the police and fly by 'em
Y'all can't catch us, don't even try it
Ni**as fiends having withdrawals, we only do deposits

