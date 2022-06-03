Lakeyah & Latto Boss Up On "Mind Yo Business"

Two ladies in Rap who have been making waves have united on a track that is sure to be a summer favorite. Quality Control's Lakeyah has been climbing up the ranks of Rap as she continues to develop herself as a mainstream artist, and Latto has been riding high ever since she secured a coveted feature from Mariah Carey. Women in Hip Hop coming together for a collaboration is always celebrated, and "Mind Yo Business" is an uptempo jam that fans will enjoy.

This one has a production reminiscent of Trina's "Da Baddest B*tch"—courtesy of producers Hitmaka, Cardiak & Paul Cabbin—and on it, the ladies flex their statuses, bank accounts, and sex appeal. There have been rumors about Lakeyah's next project and it is unclear if this one will land on its tracklist when it arrives, but we'll keep you updated as she shares more information in the future.

While we wait, stream "Mind Yo Business" and share your thoughts on Lakeyah's latest with a feature from Latto.

Quotable Lyrics

If he ain't got more than me, I can't f*ck 'em (B*tch, can't f*ck)

If he don't got more than me, I duck 'em (I duck)

P*ssy gon' pop like a pea, I bust him (Boom, pop, pop)

Bad b*tch gon' shop, no gimmicks

Brand new drop top, not rented

And every time a b*tch start, I finish

If it ain't money in the text, don't send it