Lakeyah Adds Gloss Up To "Real B*tch"

Quality Control Music takes a break from its controversy with Offset to bring a new single from two of its artists. We've seen Pierre Thomas and QCM mentioned in this week's news cycle after it was shared that Offset sued the label in connection to his solo career. After a brief exchange, Thomas stated that it was back to business, and that meant that attention was being given to Lakeyah's "Real B*tch" featuring Gloss Up.

The hitmaking record label recently signed Gloss Up to its roster, so expect to hear more from her as the year moves forward. Lakeyah has continued to establish herself among her collective, moving from a viral sensation to releasing tracks with the likes of Moneybagg Yo and Latto.

On "Real B*tch," you'll find both artists spitting bossy bars about their elevated status in the game and why their authenticity separates them from the rest. Stream "Real B*tch" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You b*tches sleezy, this sh*t way to easy

City lil' me, I'm puttin' on like Jeezy (I'm puttin' on)

I ain't asthmatic, but this spit game wheezy (Hah-hah)

Put these rap hoes on the plate just to feed me, I'm getting greedy

I'm big key (Yeah)