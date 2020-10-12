The Los Angeles Lakers are 2020 NBA champions, after beating the Miami Heat in a runaway Game 6 that ended 106-93. It is the team's first title since 2010.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The Lakers were dominant throughout the final game, led by star LeBron James who recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. For his performance, James was named the Finals MVP, an award he's now won four times.

"For me to be a part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that's here," James said after the game. "We just want our respect. (Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager) Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect. (Lakers head) coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect, too."

The team's final win was also led by veteran point guard Rajon Rondo who scored 19-points off the bench.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster of a season for the Lakers following the tragic passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. Throughout their playoff run, the team would break huddles with "1-2-3 Mamba." They were 4-1 in the "Black Mamba" jerseys, which they dawned in his honor.

