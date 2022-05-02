If you were paying attention to the Los Angeles Lakers this season, then you would know just how bad they were despite the expectations. Everyone thought this team was going to do big things but in the end, they were not very good. Russell Westbrook was a disaster and Anthony Davis was always injured. As a result, LeBron James had to carry the entire team on his back. He played tremendously well this season, however, it just was not enough to overcome the disjointed roster.

Despite his solid play, there are still some pundits out there who believe he wasn't doing enough. The likes of Skip Bayless believe this is the worst thing that could have happened to LeBron, and it's clear that a lot of the critiques are getting out of hand. While speaking to TMZ Sports, Kent Bazemore of the Lakers was quick to defend LeBron, noting that he did everything he could to salvage the year.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“The dude was third in the league in scoring," Bazemore said. "What else do you want him to do? He put his body through a lot this year to be there for us. He’s chasing Kareem. He’s done a lot for the game… He’s changing the world.”

The Lakers rely on LeBron and with the superstar turning 38 years old this year, it will be interesting to see how his body holds up. Either way, there is no denying the Lakers will need to make some massive changes if they want to be any good next year.