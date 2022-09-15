When it comes to team colors, the Los Angeles Lakers are easily the most iconic team in the entire NBA. For years they have worn the amazing purple and gold color scheme which is always going to be considered classic. So many fantastic players have worn the purple and gold jerseys to the point where anything with purple and gold is associated with the Lakers, even if it might not have anything to do with them.

In recent years, the Lakers have added some black to their color rotation. The Mamba jerseys were an example of how this can be done right. Now, the Lakers have unveiled their statement edition jerseys for this year, and as you can see, they contain a purple base, black bars on the side, and just a little bit of gold.

Lakers fans are always critical when it comes to their team's branding, and these jerseys are no exception. As you will see in the series of tweets below, there are some fans on the fence about these while the vast majority actually think these are bad. The big criticism here is the big black bars on each side. Fans think that black needs to be cut from the Lakers' new rotation and that they need to start focusing on the gold that made the team so famous.

Let us know what you think of these new jerseys, in the comments section down below.