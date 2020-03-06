The Los Angeles Lakers' third-year point guard Alex Caruso has established himself as a fan favorite this season and someone that LeBron James view as the true GOAT. Even though his stats may not reflect it, Caruso's energy off the bench on both sides of the ball has made him a valuable piece of this Lakers' roster in their pursuit of an NBA title.

In fact, the Lakers organization thinks so highly of The Carushow that they tried to use him as a centerpiece in a deadline deal for highly coveted veteran point guard, Derrick Rose.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers offered to trade Caruso and draft compensation to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Rose, but the Pistons rejected the deal. Charania reports that the Pistons placed a "high value" on Rose, which was apparently more than the Lakers were willing to pony up. Detroit elected to hang on to D-Rose, but he recently suffered a Grade 2 knee sprain that will keep him out of action for several weeks, and potentially the remainder of the year.

After striking out at the deadline, Los Angeles ultimately settled for free agents Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters to give them some added depth as they gear up for the post-season.