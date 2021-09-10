This offseason has been a busy one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they have made a plethora of moves in free agency. From Carmelo Anthony to Wayne Ellington to Kendrick Nunn to DeAndre Jordan and many more, the Lakers are making sure that they can go back to the NBA Finals and win. They are setting themselves up for a rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and it's likely that's what we'll get come next June.

Now, the Lakers are making yet another move although this time in the form of a trade. The Purple and gold are now teaming up with the Memphis Grizzlies to send Marc Gasol to the team he once called home.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Gasol is going to Memphis alongside a 2024 second-round pick and some cash. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will give the Lakers Wang Zhelin. This is a big trade for the Lakers who will now save $10 million worth of salary. In addition, the Grizzlies already plan to release Gasol so that he can be with his family in his native Spain.

Gasol was criticized at times this season for his sluggish speed, and it's clear the Lakers are now heading in a different direction. As for Gasol's basketball career, it remains to be seen whether or not he chooses to keep going.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images