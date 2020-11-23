Free-agent center Marc Gasol has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who have traded JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to free up space for the veteran center.

Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

"Marc Gasol heads to Los Angeles on an agreement with the Lakers, where his preference has been and where his brother Pau is an icon," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Twitter, Sunday. Gasol is the younger brother of Pau, who played on the Lakers from 2008 through 2014, playing a crucial role in the team's back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

The Lakers have been busy this offseason, reportedly signing Montrezl Harrell and trading for Dennis Schröder in addition to adding Gasol.

Gasol, a 3-time NBA All-Star, struggled during the postseason in 2020, shooting just 18.5 percent from three. Serge Ibaka ended up taking much of Gasol's playing time.

"It was tough for him," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "He operates a lot better with the ease of his family being around, and the knowledge they are doing fine. He didn't have that comfort, and they were a long way away."

Replacing Gasol, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed Aron Baynes to a two-year, $14.3M deal.

[Via]