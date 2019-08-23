The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly prepared to sign veteran center Dwight Howard after he reaches a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers held workouts and meetings with Howard, as well as Joakim Noah and Mo Speights this week, prior to reaching their decision on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, Howard was 25 pounds lighter and proved that his back was healthy, but it seems as though he'll be on a short leash despite saying all the right things during his visit with the Lakers. Woj notes that Howard's deal is non-guaranteed and "he's been warned" that he'll be "judged by his actions, not words."

Howard spent just one season with the Lakers in 2012-13, when he averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while being selected to the All-Star team.

He left the team in order to join the Houston Rockets that summer and has bounced around the league since then, including a nine-game stint with the Washington Wizards last season. Prior to that, he appeared in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets, where he posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night.