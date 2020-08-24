Today is August 24th which in numeric terms reads: 8/24. If you're a basketball fan, then you are aware that these are the two numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is also the day following his birthday, which is especially significant this year as he tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna. August 24th has officially been declared the new "Mamba Day" and the Lakers have something special to honor their former player.

For today's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers will be wearing their "Black Mamba" jerseys which are a direct reference to Kobe. There will also be a little heart patch with the number two inside of it, which is a nod to Gigi who played for the Mamba Academy team.

The Lakers had promised to wear these uniforms in every single game moving forward, should they make it out of the first round. However, considering the significance of today's date, it only made sense that they would don the "Black Mamba" uniforms just a tad early.

As it stands, the Lakers are up 2-1 on the Blazers, and with the Black Mamba jerseys in tow, they will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead.