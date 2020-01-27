By now, the whole world has heard the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. The Laker great was 1 of 9 victims who lost their lives Sunday morning in Calabasas after his private helicopter crashed into a side valley on the way to his daughter’s basketball tourney.

Well in the wake of Kobe’s passing, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the LA Clippers Tuesday at the Staples Center in what will be the first game for the Lakers since this tragic news, but if you’re wanting to go it’s going to set you back.

According to a report from Hoop Central, the cheapest ticket for Tuesday night’s matchup is currently going for $1,151. After a quick search on Ticketmaster, we can confirm that the cheapest ticket to enter the stadium is over a $1000 dollars, and that’s for the nosebleed seats. Good seats in the lower section are now going for $3,000-$4,000 dollars per ticket.

There were rumors circulating online that the game could be postponed but nothing as of now has officially been stated. If it does go on, which many believe Kobe would want, the world’s eye will be watching to see what happens. After tomorrow, the Lakers will next play on Friday (Jan. 31), against the Portland Trailblazers.

RIP Kobe and Gigi.