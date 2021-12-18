Anthony Davis has a well-documented history of being injury prone. And, during a season where the Lakers roster seems to be a revolving door of injured players and guys who have entered COVID protocols, AD's injury scares have not helped the team work through struggles.

While AD has only missed three of LA's 30 games so far this season, he has had a few occasions where has appeared to be injured during games. Most recently, he hit the floor twice in last night's game (Dec. 17) against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the first quarter, David tweaked his ankle and was slow to get up.

While he would return, things only got worse from there. After LeBron faked a cut to the rim in the third quarter, his defender flew into Anthony Davis' knee, sending him to the ground in pain immediately.

After AD got up and tried limping to the locker room, he collapsed before he could even get there, causing concern that the injury could be bad.

Last week, AD missed two games from left knee soreness, so this re-aggravation was startling for LA. However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel seemed optimistic about Davis getting MRIs taken today (Dec. 18): "So far all is in good structure, but want to take another image. Hopefully it's something minor and he'll be back soon. But we'll find out tomorrow."

LeBron James was asked about the injury, and said he is concerned, but that AD was not rushing to any conclusion: "I asked him how he's doing. He said, 'Find out more tomorrow.' My concern is always for his health. You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above's hands."

Aside from the injury, the Lakers struggles continued as they were pummeled by Minnesota last night 110-92, bumping their overall record to 16-14. Hopefully AD is not out for an extended period of time, for the Lakers' sake.