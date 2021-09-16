One of the busiest teams in NBA free agency this year was the Los Angeles Lakers. The team came into the offseason needing an overhaul and that's exactly what they did as they traded for Russell Westbrook and signed various skilled free agents that will serve as solid role players for the entire season. With that being said, the Lakers have been looking for their 15th roster spot as they still need to fill out the team.

Finding the player to take on this role is always a challenge, especially if you are dealing with cap issues. The Lakers are already teetering at the edge and they needed someone who could come at a small cost.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have found that guy as they have signed Cam Oliver to an exhibit 10 contract. The undrafted 25-year-old got to play four games with the Houston Rockets last season and he has been looking for NBA work ever since. While he might not be guaranteed a spot on the Lakers, there is no doubt that he's a player who could find himself a bench role if he impresses in training camp and preseason.

The Lakers and the rest of the league will be engaging in preseason matchups in just a couple of weeks, which is great news for basketball fans who have been yearning for some competition.

