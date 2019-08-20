Former NBA player Royce White has a serious issue with the fact that LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers signed Jared Dudley while Carmelo Anthony is still looking for a place to play.

During a recent discussion with Fanatics View, White ripped the Lakers for not signing Melo, while questioning why LeBron is just "letting" his longtime friend hang out to dry.

“And we know that there is no way that the Lakers would go out and sign Jared Dudley and not sign Carmelo Anthony. And another question is: ‘why a guy like LeBron is walking around like he is the face and the voice of the players?’ “How is he letting his Banana Boat Brother hang out there in the wings, and they go and sign Jared Dudley and not Carmelo? If anybody watching this thinks Jared Dudley can hold Carmelo’s jockey strap, I’ll slap them. That’s how I’m coming though!”

White's rant caught the attention of Dudley, who responded on twitter by praising Carmelo as a first ballot Hall of Famer. Dudley also made it clear that it isn't him vs Melo, and labeled White, "uninformed."

"This isn’t Melo vs myself, That man is a 1st ballot HOFer.. We all want to see him back in the league.. Royce seems uniformed when he speaks and this situation in calling my name out. This league is not about who’s better then who it’s what’s players make for the best Team."

Check out a snippet of White's comments in the video embedded below, followed by the back-and-forth between he and Dudley.