Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins were seen as promising additions to the Los Angeles Lakers this past summer. Unfortunately, only one of these players has worked out so far. Of course, that player is Dwight Howard who is having an incredible career resurgence. Meanwhile, Cousins has been out with an ACL injury that he sustained while playing at a gym with rec-league players. While the league may be on pause, teams are already thinking about their plans for next year and both of these players could have very different fates with the Lakers.

During an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about the Lakers and how their plans with these players may take a turn. As he explains, Howard is likely to return although they will probably end up parting ways with Cousins.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I don’t think DeMarcus Cousins is looking at a make good contract, even if it’s more than a minimum,” Windhorst said. “I think that after a series of injuries he’s had, all of which indicates that he’s coming back too fast, doing too much, he needs even more time of coming back from this. He’s gonna have a job in the league, but I don’t think it’s gonna be a big money.”

Regardless of what the Lakers do, they will certainly have a powerful team next season, especially if they get Anthony Davis back. Stay tuned for more basketball news as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

