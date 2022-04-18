Following a horrific season in which the Los Angeles Lakers did not make the playoffs, the team now has some very big decisions to make. Of course, one of those decisions pertains to Russell Westbrook, who did not perform like the team was hoping. Everyone thought Russ could make this team a bonafide contender, but in the end, he just wasn't the guy that the Lakers needed him to be.

With that being said, the Lakers could be looking to trade Russ, and there are plenty of teams willing to do that. For instance, it was recently reported that the Charlotte Hornets would be interested in acquiring Westbrook. Fans were curious as to who the Hornets would trade for Russ, but as it turns out, it is no one the Lakers want.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

According to Marc Stein, the Hornets are interested in trading Gordon Hayward for Russ. If that proposal were to be made, the Lakers would immediately decline it, per the report. The Lakers need themselves a solid point guard who can shoot which is not what Hayward is. Having said that, the Hornets will need to rethink their strategy if Russ is truly one of their priorities.

Trade rumors surrounding Westbrook will be plentiful over the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.