Russell Westbrook was disrespected a lot this past season. People seemingly forgot about all of his accomplishments this past season as he had one of his worst statistical seasons on record. It was clearly a very hard time for Russ, and at this point, it doesn't feel like he is going to be given a chance to redeem himself. Lakers fans have made up their minds on him, and when it comes to the Lakers organization, they have been salivating over a potential trade.

In a new report from Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, it looks like the Lakers have a plan for a Russ deal. Essentially, they are waiting for Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell to be traded as these two will help set the market for a potential Russ move.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Per Woike:

“If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded, the space to make a Westbrook trade probably opens a little wider with the costs getting cleared. Lakers sources insist they have options beyond the ones that have been reported (Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and others). Time should better reveal those once the bigger moves get made.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

It's been said numerous times that the Lakers would like to do a deal with the Nets for the likes of Kyrie Irving. This trade would theoretically involve Russ, but for now, nothing has been set in stone.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

