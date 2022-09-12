Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.

With the season just over a month away, the Lakers have reportedly found a new team to negotiate with. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, that team just so happens to be the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are looking to get Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic, but as it turns out, the Jazz are asking for too much right now.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“They’ve been talking to the Lakers. The Jazz made an offer to the Lakers. The Lakers made a counteroffer to the Jazz,” Jones said. “Those two offers were far apart, and I don’t know that there’s gonna be enough of a gap to be bridged in order for a trade to happen there.”

This is obviously not ideal for the Lakers, who are trying to give themselves the best chance to win this season. Unfortunately, teams always seem to negotiate in bad faith with the Lakers as they know they have the assets to make a massive deal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

Russ' status with the Lakers is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

