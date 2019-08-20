The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly planned workouts with at least three veteran centers this week, including former Lakers big man Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah and Mo Speights, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj notes that the Lakers may also be interested in former Wizards center Marcin Gortat, who is currently playing abroad.

Despite the rumors of a Dwight x Lakers reunion, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't think it's likely that the team goes that route. It was previously reported that the Lakers were "seriously interested" in the 33-year old vet.

Furthermore, Windhorst says the Lakers are just "doing their due diligence" and he doesn't expect any of the aforementioned veteran centers to sign.

"I don't think it's a very likely marriage. I think the Lakers right now are doing their due diligence on players, on available centers," Windhorst said during his Monday appearance on SportsCenter (H/T Bleacher Report) "... There's a process because Dwight Howard is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, he can't have free-agent discussions with other teams."

As noted by Windy, Howard is still a member of the Grizzlies but the team has already granted his representatives permission to speak with other teams that may be interested.

Howard spent just one season with the Lakers in 2012-13, when he averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while being selected to the All-Star team. He left the team in order to join the Houston Rockets that summer and has bounced around the league since then, including a nine-game stint with the Washington Wizards last season. Prior to that, he appeared in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets, where he posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night.