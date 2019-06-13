It's pretty obvious at this point that the Los Angeles Lakers are a desperate team that will do anything to try and improve their chances of winning an NBA championship. For the last few months now, the team has been trying to acquire Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans via trade. The Pelicans are in a position where they have to get rid of Davis as he has stated that he no longer wants to be with the team. As you would imagine, the Pelicans don't want to give Davis up very easily and have made it extremely difficult for the Lakers to get him.

So far, it has been reported that the Lakers are willing to give up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. For the Pelicans, this simply isn't enough as they would also like to have Kyle Kuzma in the deal. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers still aren't ready to give up Kuzma and are continuously trying to make something work.

The Boston Celtics are one of the other teams in the running for Anthony Davis, although AD's agent Rich Paul has already stated that he won't resign with the Celtics in the 2020 offseason.

Stay tuned for updates on this potential trade as we will be sure to bring you the latest news.