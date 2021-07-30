Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of the offseason as they traded the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook. This is a move that no one saw coming as it was believed these players would be dealt for someone like Buddy Hield. While Hield could still be added to the deal as part of a three-team trade, there is no denying that the Lakers just got better as they now have an extremely athletic point guard who is a triple-double machine.

As for free agency, the Lakers are expected to be active with the little cap space they have left. The team is desperate for shooters and moving forward, it appears as though the team is interested in expanding its veteran presence. In fact, a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report states that the Lakers have their eye on a Spurs player.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

That Spurs player just so happens to be Rudy Gay, who posted a three-point shooting efficiency of 38 percent last season. This would immediately make him one of the better shooters on the roster, and at this point, the Lakers would be better off with him on the roster. For now, the interest seems to be mutual, and if Gay wants the best shot at someday winning a title, the Lakers would be his best option.

The Lakers are also interested in Carmelo Anthony, and if LeBron has his way, he's going to find a solution to make it happen. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.