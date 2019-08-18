The Los Angeles Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL this past week, further adding to his legacy of being injury prone. The Lakers only signed Boogie to a one year deal, in an effort to add some cushion to their roster. Unfortunately, that didn't work out too well. Now, the Lakers are on a mad dash to replace Cousins and give LeBron James and Anthony Davis some added assistance.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the purple and gold is interested in bringing Dwight Howard back to the Staples Center. The Washington Wizards traded Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies in July. Memphis is expected to waive the center before the season starts. As reported by Charania, the Lakers are expecting the Grizzlies to allow them to talk with Howard prior to him being waived. According to the report, Howard is interested as well. Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2012-2013 season. He and Kobe Bryant didn't fit though, and Howard left after just one season. "I just think we were on two different levels mentally," Howard stated of Kobe. "He hadn't never seen a person like me. Someone who could enjoy basketball but at the same time not be so [serious]. That's not me."