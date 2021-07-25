Kyle Kuzma had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021 as he seemingly had a regression when it comes to his effectiveness. Prior to the Anthony Davis trade, Kuzma was one of the best offensive options on the roster although now, he seems to be struggling with his new role. In the playoffs, Kuzma lacked confidence and it was becoming clear that his future with the team would be uncertain in the summer.

Since that time, Kuzma's name has been floating around in various rumors as the Lakers look to improve their roster heading into next season. Other Lakers players like Dennis Schroder are also expected to move on from the team, however, nothing concrete has been decided, at least not yet.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Today, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have engaged in trade talks centered around Buddy Hield. Hield is on a massive contract for the Kings and he is another player who has been a part of numerous rumors. In Charania's report, it was noted that Kuzma is one of the players the Lakers would trade as part of a package, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

There is still a lot that can happen between now and the free agency period, so don't expect this trade to become a done deal anytime soon. Hield has also been a part of Ben Simmons rumors, so we could potentially see the 76ers join the mix in the not-so-distant future.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest basketball news.