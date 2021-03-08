Buyouts have been common this NBA season as we just saw it happen with Blake Griffin, who left the Detroit Pistons for the Brooklyn Nets. Now, it appears as though Andre Drummond could be the next player to be bought out if the Cleveland Cavaliers can't find a suitable trade partner. This has put various teams throughout the league on notice, as they are well-aware of the impact a player like Drummond can make on their team.

Marc Stein of The New York Times came through with a report today stating that we could very well see Drummond on the Lakers, should he be bought out. The Lakers are confident that Drummond would want to consider the franchise, and that at this point, they are saving some cap space for him.

There were rumors that the Lakers were considering DeMarcus Cousins following his buyout with the Rockets although as it stands, Drummond is their preferred target. With Anthony Davis out of the Lakers lineup, the purple and gold need a big man, and Drummond would prove to be a great addition, especially for the playoffs.

With the deadline approaching, the NBA news will be ramping up so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest information.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images