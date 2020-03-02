Former Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters is in the running to land a coveted spot on the Los Angeles Lakers roster and so far he hasn't done anything to hinder his chances. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Waiters "had an impressive showing" during his workout with the Lakers on Monday and the next step is for him to meet with head coach Frank Vogel and the Lakers brass.

The Heat signed Waiters to a four-year, $52 million extension in July of 2017 but he has appeared in a total of 74 games since then, including a grand total of three appearances this season.

The 28-year old veteran was suspended multiple times this year for a variety of reasons, including an incident where he ate too many edibles, complaining about playing time and another for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination." Despite his issues with the Heat, Waiters is on the short list of players who could potentially replace Troy Daniels on the Lakers bench.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In addition to Waiters, another potential candidate to join the Lakers is LeBron James' former teammate, JR Smith. The 34-year old shooting guard is also expected to workout for the team this week - assuming they don't offer Waiters the contract outright following his impressive performance.

Smith appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season before hitting the free agent market, where he has remained ever since.