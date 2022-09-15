Donovan Mitchell is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and there is no doubt that he is going to be a huge reason for why that team likely makes the playoffs this season. When Mitchell became available on the market, it was clear that numerous teams were looking to acquire him. After all, Mitchell is one of the best offensive players in the NBA and he can make any team a contender thanks to his talents.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Heat were not the only teams interested in Mitchell's talents. As it turns out, the Lakers had an offer on the table, but Danny Ainge and company felt like it was too small. The Lakers were going to offer their two first-round picks, but at the end of the day, the Lakers simply did not have enough assets to make a deal that would excite the Jazz.

“It was a little strange that the Lakers and Jazz did the Beverley deal when they did because you knew they’d have more to talk about down the line,” the said. “They (LA) had interest in Mitchell and that was something Danny (Ainge) was keeping on the back burner, but there were other offers ahead of where the Lakers were. Danny always knew he could go back to them. There is no question that the Lakers would have made the move for Mitchell if they could and the Jazz wanted those two picks (2027 and 2029).”

The Lakers are a team that is known for shooting their shot with any star player that becomes available. Unfortunately, they have worked themselves into a corner, and it is going to be very hard for them to make any good deals, moving forward.

