Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs last night. The Miami Heat were clearly the better team throughout the series and it was just a matter of time before this happened. Interestingly enough, James Harden was a core reason behind the loss as he couldn't even score a single point in the second half. It was a truly disgusting performance that left a bad taste in the mouth of Sixers fans.

Having said all of that, it looks like Rivers could be ousted from the team. Daryl Morey and James Harden both love Mike D'Antoni and it seems like their might be an effort to make him the next head coach. If this were to happen, then Rivers would effectively be sent packing.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Luckily for Rivers, it appears as though the Los Angeles Lakers are very keen on hiring him as the next head coach of the franchise. In a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, it was revealed that the Lakers are monitoring this situation very closely and that there is a good chance they will hire Rivers if he is let go. This is huge news, although it is all riding on what the Sixers do next.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world. Also, let us know what you think of this fit for the Lakers.