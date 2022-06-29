Last summer, the Lakers were reportedly trying to go out and get Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings. Hield is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and his talents are what the Lakers desperately needed. In the end, the Lakers decided to pursue Russell Westbrook instead, which turned out to be a massive mistake as Russ was the complete opposite of a sharpshooter.

Hield was eventually traded to the Indiana Pacers in the middle of the season, and while he played well with the team, it is clear that the Pacers are a team in the midst of a rebuild, which doesn't exactly align with Hield's goals of making the playoffs and going on a deep run.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Hield is on the trading market this summer. In fact, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Lakers are back in on Hield. The Lakers have some assets to play with, including Russell Westbrook. The Pacers reportedly expressed interest in Westbrook a few months ago, and if the Lakers can get the Pacers to take on that contract, there is a chance they would right their wrongs from the last offseason.

The offseason begins tomorrow, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA world.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

