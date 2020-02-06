Today was supposed to be a big day for the Los Angeles Lakers. Heading into the trade deadline, it was apparent that the team needed a few extra pieces in order to become a sure-fire contender for the NBA Championship. So far, the deadline has come and gone and the Lakers haven't made a single trade. Earlier today, it was reported that the Lakers were in contention for Marcus Morris of the New York Knicks but he ended up going to the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course, the Clippers are the Lakers' biggest rival right now.

According to Shams Charania, Morris could have been a Laker if the team had given up young star Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers have been adamant about holding on to Kuzma and, once again, the Lakers passed up an offer because of their strong feelings towards him.

The Clippers were also able to acquire Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards which just goes to show how they're trying to get some depth before the playoffs. These moves should scare the Lakers as they aren't nearly as complete of a team as the Clippers, who they could most likely face in the Western Conference Finals.

