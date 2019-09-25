Los Angeles Lakers point guard Quinn Cook recently joined teammates LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard in Las Vegas to check out the Aces vs Washington Mystics WNBA playoffs game.

Several members of the media on #NBATwitter made note of LeBron, AD and Dwight sitting court side, while simultaneously failing to recognize, or simply neglecting to mention, that Cook was also part of the Lakers contingent. As it turns out, Cook is quite used to not being recognized.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler recalled a story about Cook on Wednesday, describing how the 26-year old guard once pretended to be Derrick Rose when approached by a drunk nurse at the draft combine.

"My best Quinn Cook story was at the draft combine, we're in the lobby and a drunk nurse from a convention comes up to him and says "are you a basketball player?" he says yes, she says I get a picture... "what's your name", without missing a beat he says "Derrick Rose" and smiles."

The former Duke Blue Devils point guard went undrafted in 2015 and appeared in just 14 total games for the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016-17 season before he found a home with the Golden State Warriors. Cook signed a two-year $6 million deal with the Lakers this summer, coming off a season in which he averaged 6.9 points in a little over 14 minutes of action per game.