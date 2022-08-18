Yesterday was huge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they were able to lock down LeBron James with a contract extension worth $97.1 million. This contract extension comes with a player option in the second year, however, it guarantees LeBron's commitment to the Lakers for at least the next two seasons.

Now that LeBron is locked in, the Lakers are committed to improving the roster so that LeBron actually has a chance to win. One person who has been heavily looked at by the Lakers is none other than Kyrie Irving. The Lakers initially wanted to trade for Kyrie but didn't want to give up two draft picks. Now, that philosophy has changed.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers will send the Nets two first-round picks for Kyrie Irving. If the Lakers can't get Kyrie, they will go after players like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Interestingly, the Lakers are only willing to give up one first-rounder for the latter two players.

The Lakers understand just how special Kyrie is on the floor, and they seem willing to overlook all of the drama that usually follows Kyrie around.

The NBA offseason continues to bring the drama, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.