Lakers Players Felt LeBron James Was "Complicit" In AD Trade Talks: Report

There has been a lot of talks this morning surrounding ESPN's Baxter Holmes and his recent exposé on the Los Angeles Lakers and all of their dysfunction this season. Speaking to some anonymous sources around the team, Holmes found out that Magic Johnson was a bully during his time as president of basketball operations for the team. One of the other big storylines from the piece is that some players were upset with LeBron James as they felt he was "complicit" in the public recruitment and trade talks surrounding Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Things got so bad between the players and the front office, that one member of the coaching staff says there is a severe lack of trust coming from the players in regards to management.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Per Holmes:

"Guys know there's no trust there. Guys know the new [administration] has completely bent over to the agent world and were overly sensitive to having these one-sided relationships with these guys where they kind of control our every move because we're 'big-game hunting.'"

LeBron has yet to reply to the report and neither has Johnson so it will be interesting to see what the fallout is from all of this. Either way, it's not a good look for a Lakers team that is trying to repair its image.