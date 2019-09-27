Just last month, the Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some bad news when it was revealed that one of their biggest offseason signings, DeMarcus Cousins, injured his ACL and would be out for most of if not the whole season. Things got exponentially worse when audio came out of a phone call between Cousins and his baby mama. In the clip which was obtained by TMZ, it sounds as if Cousins allegedly threatened to kill her and now, an investigation has been launched against him.

Over the last few weeks, fans have been wondering about what the Lakers will do with Cousins especially under this new set of circumstances. Today, general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media and gave an update on the Cousins situation. As it turns out, the team is waiting to hear back from the NBA and plan on taking the allegations seriously. For now, they're stuck playing the waiting game.

For now, there is nothing much they can do, although there are some rumblings that they could use the disabled player exception to sign another free agent. If this happens, it could open the door for a player like Carmelo Anthony to join the roster.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.