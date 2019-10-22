The Los Angeles Lakers unleashed their 60th anniversary hype video on Tuesday, ahead of their highly anticipated season-opener against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

As seen on all of the Lakers' social media accounts, the video, narrated by LeBron James, contains footage of the Lakers past and present set to the tune of Nipsey Hussle's "Grinding All My Life."

The 2019-20 campaign will mark LeBron's second season with the Lakers and his 17th in the league, coming off a year where he averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games. Now, he'll get to play alongside All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who posted 25.9 points, 12 boards rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks in 56 games with the Pelicans last season.

Tonight's showdown between the two Staples Center tenants will technically be a home game for the Clippers but we all know there will be plenty of purple and gold in the crowd regardless of the signage around the arena.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30pm ET, following the New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors game. You can catch all of the action on TNT.