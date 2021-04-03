The Los Angeles Lakers adding one of the best rebounders in NBA history to their ranks with Andre Drummond. They need it, since the team's star members are injured. Drummond has a career average of 13.8 rebounds a game, putting him up there with the elites. However, Drummond's Laker debut was spoiled after Brook Lopez stepped on his toe, ripping off an entire toenail. The Milwaukee Bucs went on to win the game after Drummond left with the injury.

When the Lakers grabbed Gasol during the offseason, he was expecting to start with Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench. However, Gasol has looked absolutely gassed on the floor. The veteran doesn't look like he's ready to be a starting center for a championship team, but his move to the bench still hurt.

“Things can change quickly in the NBA just as they have changed for me. But, I’m committed to this team,” Gasol told the LA Times. “It’s a hard pill to swallow because I know I’m going to be out of the lineup at some point. It’s never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we’ll see.”

[Via]